North Korea to hold key parliamentary meeting two days after Trump's inauguration

Seoul, Dec 6 (IANS) North Korea will hold a key parliamentary meeting to discuss a constitutional amendment and other issues, two days after US President-elect Donald Trump takes office next month, according to the North's state media Friday.

North Korea decided to convene the 12th session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) on January 22 at a plenary meeting of the SPA standing committee held the previous day, Yonhap news agency reported quoting the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The KCNA said that the upcoming session will address a range of issues, including "revising some provisions of the Socialist Constitution."

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered a constitutional revision during the parliamentary session in January to reflect his previous declaration of inter-Korean ties as "hostile," pledging not to seek reconciliation and unification in the constitution.

The upcoming session will be closely watched for any follow-up details on a constitutional amendment, particularly regarding provisions defining the country's territory in connection with Kim's directive.

On October 15, North Korea demolished sections of roads and train tracks connected to South Korea -- the Gyeongui Line and the Donghae Line -- and later said its constitution defines South Korea as a "hostile state," suggesting the constitution was amended during a parliamentary meeting earlier that month in accordance with Kim's order.

The KCNA said the upcoming January session will also address the state budget for 2025, the adoption of laws on the building materials industry and offshore farming, as well as organisation matters, among other issues, without providing further details.

The scheduling of the SPA meeting two days after Trump's inauguration on January 20 raises the possibility that the North Korean leader may disclose his country's policy toward the US in response to Trump's second term. North Korea has not yet made any public reference to Trump's re-election

Hong Min, a senior research fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification, predicted that Kim's speech during the session would be fine-tuned based on an analysis of the initial policy directions of Trump's second term, as indicated in the incoming president's inauguration address.

"Scheduling the meeting immediately after Trump's inauguration appears intended to draw attention to North Korea's message toward the US in Kim Jong-un's parliamentary speech," Hong said.

The SPA is the highest organ of state power under the North's constitution, but it only rubber-stamps decisions by the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.