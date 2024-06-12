Shooting World Cup: Bhowneesh in line for Men's trap final at Lonato

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) Paris Olympic quota winner Bhowneesh Mendiratta shot a three-round qualification score of 74 out of 75 in Men’s Trap, to stay in contention for a top-six finish in qualifying round and finals berth at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun in Lonato, Italy on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Indian shotgun shooter will come back on Thursday for the last two rounds of qualification, with the final slated later in the day. Yu Haicheng of China was on top of the leaderboard with a perfect 75 at this stage.

Bhowneesh was the best Indian on the show on Wednesday as the others in Men’s Trap, namely, Prithviraj Tondaiman (71) was in 21st and Vivaan Kapoor (70) was in 33rd position had quite a lot of ground to cover.

In the Women’s Trap, Shreyasi Singh (67) and Rajeshwari Kumari (67) shot identical scores to occupy the 15th and 17th positions respectively while Manish Keer shot 64 to lie 43rd at this stage.

