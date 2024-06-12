Amberpet Shankaranna Launched Title Poster Of 'Pranaya Godari' 

A youngster named Sadan from popular comedian Ali’s family is making his entry into the film industry as a hero. Titled 'Pranaya Godari', the film starring Sadan and Priyanka Prasad in the lead roles is produced by Paramalla Lingaiah under PLV Creations banner. The film is directed by P.L.Vignesh. Freshly, the title and first look of this movie was unveiled by the famous social reformer Amberpet Shankaranna.

While speaking on this occasion, Amberpet Shankaranna said, “Everyone in the film industry should stand by small films. Although it is a small film, Pranaya Godari is coming with good content and I hope it will be a big hit. I hope that producer Paramalla Lingayaiah will get good success and profits with this movie.”

Producer Paramalla Lingaiah said, “I am happy that my favorite person Amberpet Shankaranna released the poster of 'Pranaya Godari'. Soon we will bring this movie to the audience. I wish everyone will support and make our film a big hit.”

Popular comedian Ali's brother's son Sadan is playing the hero, while Priyanka Prasad is the heroine in the movie that also stars Saikumar, 30 years Prithvi, Jabardast Rajamouli, Sunil Ravinuthala in key roles.

Markandeya is the music director and Edara Prasad is the cameraman