IPL 2025: Kohli just has to decide how he wants to take down a particular bowler, says Rangarajan

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Malolan Rangarajan, the spin bowling coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), believes that talismanic batter Virat Kohli coming good against left-arm spinners in IPL 2025 has been just down to him deciding how he wants to take down a particular type of bowling.

Kohli is the second leading run-getter of the ongoing season with 392 runs in nine games. But what’s been the most striking aspect of his performance has been him maintaining a strike-rate of 142.42 against left-arm spinners, something which was his weak point.

Kohli’s match-up against Axar Patel and wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav will be in sharp focus when third-placed RCB take on second ranked Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday evening. “I'll try to break this down into two halves - number one, it wasn't only Virat last season who was not batting at the desired strike rate, it was the whole team.”

“So I think the whole team got together and they were very honest about it. I'm sure you guys have heard this like a broken record, where we said we were very honest together inside the room and that's precisely what happened. That's part one.”

“Part two is about Virat Kohli as an individual. He does not need to go and practice extra against left-arm spinners. He's batted for 20-25 years. He's a genius. He just has to decide what he wants to do and how he wants to take down a particular bowler.”

“It's very evident with someone like Virat, even after having played for so long, he's constantly looking at what more he can do, which is, to me, unbelievable - the attitude with which he comes into every training session, and match,” said Rangarajan in the pre-match press conference.

Adding more to Kohli’s batting turnaround against left-arm spinners, Rangarajan added, “So, Virat, I don't think he did anything specifically, or physically, batting more of left-arm spin, batting more of left-spin. It was just the group coming together and acknowledging the fact that we weren't good enough last year. But we've not had any sort of conversation this year. We know what we can and can't do.”

“Like I alluded to a little earlier, this is the part of the tournament that we've been prepping for a while - the second half. So, we're very excited about it. I can feel the optimism across the group, through the staff, everybody involved. So, I think that's what is holding us and Virat to that particular question in good stead.”

Another interesting aspect of RCB’s batting performance this season has been the resurgence of Devdutt Padikkal as a number three batter and playing a good role as the link between openers and middle order. Padikkal has made 230 runs so far, but what’s been the standout is his strike rate – standing at 156.46 so far, which is much higher than his IPL career strike rate of 126.61.

“When Dev was with RCB, I think he had two stellar years. He scored close to 500 runs there. He's had an unfortunate run of form in the last three years with RR and LSG. But again, just with the way we prepped in the auction, we were very clear on wanting a left-hander, and Dev sat conveniently for us on day two. Because I'm not going to beat around the bush and say that we went for him right away - we got him on day two.”

“But again, the benefit of having worked with him before, myself and a lot of players, even Virat, as someone who batted a lot with him. So, having the comfort of knowing that Dev is available to be picked up later helped, number one, that's as far as the auction is concerned. But as soon as we knew Dev was there within our set-up, the most important thing to me was the clarity that was given to him with regards to his role,” added Rangarajan.

He also lauded the left-handed batter for buying into the improvements suggested to him by batting coach Dinesh Karthik and head coach Andy Flower. “Plus the work, which I think is the most important bit after that. The work he's put in - I think he was very hungry and he's been very receptive to a lot of technical and tactical ideas both DK and Andy have thrown at him.”

“Finally, the way he's gone and batted for us. There have been a couple of tricky situations and tricky conditions also. He's taken the bull by the horn and batted exceedingly well. I'm very happy. Even if I remove my RCB cap, I know him well and I'm very happy for him. But again, this is just nine games done. The business half of the tournament is there and we're filled with optimism both for Dev and for the team.”

Skipper Rajat Patidar had made 222 runs so far, but it’s his leadership which has grabbed eyeballs. His handling of bowlers, especially spinners Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma, has been noteworthy – as seen from the duo setting the base of derailing Rajasthan Royals in their chase of 206.

“Rajat Patidar was given the responsibility of leading a huge franchise. Lot of people had different opinions, but the management and staff put somebody or rather chose someone they saw a future with. He’s done a tremendous job.”

“All the games that he’s captained – whether there wasn’t much pressure or it was too much up – he has conducted himself in a manner where there’s absolute calmness and clarity in decision making. The way he has rotated his bowlers, that shows how good he has been this year and we hope he continues that way in second half,” concluded Rangarajan.

