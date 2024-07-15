Shehzada Dhami wants to delve into characters that are multi-dimensional

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Actor Shehzada Dhami is setting his sights on more challenging and growth-oriented roles and said he wants to delve into characters that are multi-dimensional and have a strong narrative.

Shehzada opened up about his aspirations and the kind of work he hopes to pursue in the future, revealing a deep commitment to his craft and a desire for continuous improvement.

The handsome actor said: "I am on the lookout for scripts that challenge me and allow me to grow as an actor. I want to delve into characters that are multi-dimensional and have a strong narrative arc. It's the intricacies of these roles that excite me and keep me motivated.”

“Every character I play teaches me something new about myself and my capabilities as an actor. It's this process of learning and growing that keeps me passionate about what I do,” he shared.

While Shehzada remains tight-lipped about specific upcoming projects, he assures his fans that he is meticulously evaluating scripts that align with his vision.

"I'm excited about the future and the possibilities that lie ahead. There are a few projects in the pipeline that I'm really looking forward to," he hinted, adding that his fans can expect to see him in roles that are both challenging and transformative.

Shehzada started his career in 2020 with the fantasy drama show ‘Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!’, in which he portrayed the role of Rehan Khan. In 2021, he played Paramjeet in ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’, following its generation leap.

In 2022, he essayed the role of Shubh Jaiswal in ‘Shubh Shagun’ opposite Krishna Mukherjee.

From 2023 to 2024, he played Armaan in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ opposite Samridhii Shukla before being terminated from the show.

He has also featured in music videos titled ‘Shehzada’ and ‘Kismat’.

