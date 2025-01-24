Rupali Ganguly, Alpana Buch add a hilarious twist to Sunil Grover's viral song

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Rupali Ganguly and Alpana Buch have come together to add a hilarious twist to Sunil Grover’s viral song "Mere Husband Mujhse Pyaar Nahin Karte."

The duo, known for their roles in the hit show "Anupamaa," took the catchy tune to new comedic heights with their take on the song. On Friday, Rupali took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of her and Alpana lip-syncing the popular song. Both can be seen sitting together as they perform on the trendy song. Sharing the video, Rupali wrote, “Anupamaa Aur Baa#reelitfeelit #comedyreels #funnyreels #rupaliganguly #anupamaa #alpanabuch #jaimatadi #jaimahakal.”

The two is seen recreating the song in their own unique style. The actresses deliver the lines with such wit and impeccable comic timing that fans can’t help but laugh out loud.

Reacting to the reel, one fan commented, “Both of you are so cute off screen and your reels together are always funny Ma'am.” Another said, “Dono hi kamal hai.”

A few days ago, Rupali Ganguly shared some behind-the-scenes fun with her 'Anupamaa' co-star Alpana Buch, giving fans a glimpse of their playful camaraderie. She even showed off what she calls "baa-titude," adding a humorous twist to their on-screen bond.

In the clip, Rupali was seen dressed in her black and gold saree. She walked over to Alpana, sat on her lap, and asked how she looked. In her usual witty style, Alpana humorously responded that Rupali looked like either a sofa cover or a purse. Rupali, not missing a beat, playfully retorted that she looked like a curtain. To which Alpana quipped, “Parde main reh.”

Meanwhile, Rupali recently made headlines after she debunked rumours about her leaving "Anupamaa."

In a statement, Rupali said, “Wow, people really have some overactive imagination. But thank you for talking about me and talking about the show. What can I say? Every person has a core, and my core, I believe, is gratitude. My husband and I both believe that whatever Rajan Ji has given me, the recognition, the platform, the position —I will never be able to repay it in this lifetime.”

She added, “And ‘Anupamaa’ is not just a show for me; it's an emotion, it's my home, my second home, all my fur babies are here, and the unit has become like a family. So, does anyone leave their family, their home? And God forbid, may it never happen in life.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.