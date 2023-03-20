Rohit Shetty forays into Marathi films with 'School College Ani Life'

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Bollywood superstar filmmaker Rohit Shetty has turned producer for a Marathi film titled 'School College Ani Life' directed by Vihan Suryavanshi.

The film stars 'Bigg Boss 15' winner Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Parab, known for his work in the series 'Meeraa' and 'The Final Call'.

'School College Ani Life' is a slice-of-life family entertainer. The trailer depicts how a youngster navigates the challenges and joys of school and college life.

Produced by Rohit Shetty, Pavitra Gandhi, and Vivek Shah in association with Reliance Entertainment the movie is directed by Vihan Suryavanshi.

The entertainer will hit the screens on 14 April 2023.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.