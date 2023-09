Rohit to lead 15-member Indian team in 2023 World Cup, Hardik vice-captain

September 05, 2023

Marking Teachers Day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today appreciated the teaching community in the State for effectively backing his government's educational policies. The YSRCP chief tweeted that the government teachers are skillfully implementing the pioneering changes ushered in by the state government in the field of education. By acknowledging the efforts of teachers, the CM has boosted the morale of government servants.