RG Kar case: Accused civic volunteer now to be produced virtually during trial process

Kolkata, Nov 24 (IANS) Civic volunteer Sanjay Roy, the ‘sole prime accused’ so far in the rape and murder of the junior doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, will be presented at a special court here ‘virtually’ and not ‘physically’ from Monday onwards during the trial process in the matter.

Although the trial process in the rape and murder case, being conducted on a fast-track and daily basis, started on November 11, so far Roy was presented at the special court physically.

However, sources aware of the development said, an arrangement has been reached so that Ray can be presented at the special court during the trial process from Monday in the virtual mode from Presidency Central Correctional Home in South Kolkata where the accused is housed now.

To recall, the physical presence of Roy at the special court had been shrouded with controversy on the first day of his trial process as Roy while being taken out of the court after the hearing, made an explosive statement on the alleged conspiracy against him to frame him in the rape and murder case.

Interacted with the media persons, Roy had claimed that former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal was the principal conspirator in falsely implicating him in the case.

From the second day, all arrangements were made so that Roy did not get a chance to talk to media persons while being brought to the court premises. He was brought to and taken away from court in a special vehicle disabling him to interact with the media persons waiting outside the courtroom.

Instead of the common prison van with netted borders, he was brought to the court premises in a special vehicle of Kolkata Police which had tinted glass windows, which disabled him from interacting with the media persons as he did from the regular prison van on the previous day.

Now, this fresh arrangement of his virtual presence at the special court during the trial process is being perceived as an extension of the attempt to totally disable him from interacting with the media.

