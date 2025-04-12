TN farmer representatives included in PAP monitoring committees to curb water theft

Chennai, April 12 (IANS) In a significant move to tackle water theft in the Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP), the Tamil Nadu Revenue Department has included farmer representatives in the Joint Monitoring Committees (JMCs).

This long-standing demand of local farmers aims to enhance surveillance and ensure equitable water distribution under the scheme.

An official order from the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) of Dharapuram stated, "Based on directions from the District Collector, presidents of Water Users Associations (WUAs) have been included in the JMC, alongside the designated government officers."

The JMCs, originally constituted to prevent illegal tapping of water from both the main canal and branch canals of the PAP, are chaired by RDOs and comprise officials from the Revenue Department, Water Resources Department (WRD), Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB), and the Police.

In Tiruppur district, these committees operate under the jurisdiction of the Udumalaipet, Dharapuram, and Tiruppur RDOs.

Despite the formation of these committees, several farmer groups had expressed dissatisfaction, stating that the JMCs had not been effective in curbing water theft.

They had persistently urged the Tiruppur Collector to include WUA leaders in the monitoring process, arguing that farmers are more familiar with the irrigation routes and can swiftly identify instances of illegal diversion. So far, WUA presidents have been inducted into four of the nine distribution committees under the PAP.

Farmer leaders have now called for their inclusion in the remaining five as well. They stressed that allowing WUA representatives to monitor all canals - beyond the limits of their respective distribution boundaries - would further enhance the efficacy of anti-theft measures.

"There are nine distribution committees and 134 Water Users Associations functioning under the PAP. Including our representatives in the JMC is a welcome step, as we know where the water theft typically occurs," said a representative from the Coconut Farmers' Association.

The inclusion of WUA leaders in the JMC is expected to strengthen grassroots participation in the management of irrigation resources and curb unauthorised water usage, especially during critical agricultural periods.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.