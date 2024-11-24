Manipur: Educational institutions in five districts to remain closed on Monday, Tuesday (Ld)

Imphal, Nov 24 (IANS) Hours after announcing the resumption of regular classes in all educational institutions, including schools and universities from Monday, the education departments of the Manipur government on Sunday night ordered the closure of all the educational institutions in the five valley districts on Monday and Tuesday, officials said.

Director of Education (Schools) L. Nandakumar Singh and Joint Secretary (Higher and Technical Education Department), Daryal Juli Anal in separate orders asked all the district and zonal level officers to take appropriate steps to close all government, private, and government-aided educational institutions including colleges and universities on Monday and Tuesday.

Earlier on Sunday, Singh and Anal in separate orders asked all the district and zonal level officers to take appropriate steps to resume the classes of all government, private, government-aided educational institutions including colleges and universities from Monday.

For more than a week, regular classes in all educational institutions, including schools and universities in five valley districts remained closed from November 16 due to escalating violence and mob attacks.

The Education Department, in consultation with the Home Department, has decided to close the normal classes in all the educational institutions on November 25 and 26, an official said.

He said that considering the safety of the students, teachers and non-teaching staff, all the government and government-aided educational institutions, including state universities were closed till November 23 in five valley districts -- Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching.

Officials said that with no major incident reported from any of the five districts, curfew was relaxed during the past few days for several hours in the daytime to facilitate the people to purchase essential items and carry out other essential work.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Home Department extended the suspension of mobile Internet and data services in seven districts till Monday evening as a precautionary measure.

Officials of the Home Department said that though no incident was reported from any of the seven districts, as a precautionary measure, the suspension of mobile Internet and data services has been extended till November 25.

The seven districts, comprising both the valley and hills, are Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur.

