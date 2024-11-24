IPL 2025 Auction: Rasikh Salam tops uncapped bowlers list with Rs 6 cr

Jeddah, Nov 24 (IANS) Former Delhi Capitals bowler Rasikh Salam, who emerged as the star attraction, bagged a jaw-dropping Rs 6 crore from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the uncapped pacers list in the IPL 2025 Auction here at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah on Sunday.

The auction also saw other key signings, including Mohit Sharma’s move to Delhi Capitals (DC) for Rs 2.2 crore and Simarjeet Singh’s shift to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 1.5 crore.

Rasikh Salam, who had a base price of Rs 30 lakh, triggered an early bidding war between RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The price quickly soared past Rs 1 crore as both franchises showcased their interest. RCB’s aggressive bidding took the price to Rs 2 crore, forcing SRH to bow out.

However, Delhi Capitals (DC) re-entered the fray using the Right to Match (RTM) option. Unfazed, RCB continued raising the stakes, eventually securing Salam for an eye-popping Rs 6 crore, forcing DC out of the reckoning.

Salam’s consistent performances in domestic cricket and his ability to deliver in crunch situations made him a prized pick for RCB, who continue to strengthen their bowling arsenal for IPL 2024.

Veteran pacer Mohit Sharma, with a base price of Rs 50 lakh, drew bids from Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC). The bidding war escalated past Rs 1 crore, with PBKS briefly contemplating a counter before stepping back. GT and DC continued battling for the seasoned bowler, with DC finally prevailing at Rs 2.2 crore.

Akash Madhwal, known for his stellar performances in IPL 2023, saw Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) fight for his services. After a heated exchange of bids, RR secured the talented pacer for Rs 1.2 crore.

Vyshak Vijaykumar, starting at Rs 30 lakh, saw competition between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings. The bidding crossed Rs 1 crore, with PBKS clinching him for Rs 1.8 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opened the bidding at Rs 30 lakh for Vaibhav Arora. Rajasthan Royals entered the fray, and the price climbed past Rs 1 crore. However, KKR outbid DC in the end, signing Arora for Rs 1.8 crore.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) opened bidding for Yash Thakur, with Gujarat Titans (GT) pushing the price higher. PBKS ultimately secured him for Rs 1.8 crore.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) competed for Simarjeet Singh, with SRH prevailing at Rs 1.5 crore.

Kartik Tyagi, once considered a promising young pacer, surprisingly went unsold at a base price of Rs 40 lakh.

