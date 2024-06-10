Revanth urges ministers from Telugu states to work for implementation of Reorganisation Act

Hyderabad, June 10 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday urged the union ministers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to make efforts to implement the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014.

He also requested them to make efforts to get funds, schemes and projects from the Centre for both the Telugu states.

Revanth Reddy congratulated G. Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, K. Ram Mohan Naidu, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma who took oath as ministers in the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre on Sunday night.

While Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar are BJP MPs from Telangana, Varma is a BJP MP from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Ram Mohan Naidu and Chandra Sekhar are Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs from Andhra Pradesh.

TDP is the second largest party after BJP in the National Democratic Alliance.

Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K. T. Rama Rao has also congratulated Narendra Modi on a consecutive third term as Prime Minister. “Wishing you and your colleagues in the NDA Government a successful tenure in serving the people of our great nation,” he posted on ‘X’.

Another senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao also conveyed his wishes to newly-inducted ministers into the NDA government.

“Best wishes to Shri Kishan Reddy Garu for being sworn in as Union Cabinet Minister and Shri Bandi Sanjay Garu for being sworn-in as Minister of State. May your tenures be successful and fruitful, bringing significant funds and impactful projects to Telangana, driving development and prosperity in the state,” the former minister said in his social media post.

