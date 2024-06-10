Stabbed BJP workers were shouting slogans during victory procession in front of mosque: K’taka Police (Ld)

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka), June 10 (IANS) The communally sensitive coastal district of Dakshina Kannada is tense on Monday following the stabbing of two BJP workers during the celebration of the BJP-led NDA government coming to power at the Centre and the swearing-in of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Responding to the incident, Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal stated on Monday that it happened as the victims allegedly shouted some slogans in front of Bollar Mosque.

“One stabbing incident happened in front of a bar in Bollar in Konaje limits. Three (Hindu) BJP followers were going in front of Bollar Masjid and allegedly shouted some slogans. They were followed by a group of 20-25 Muslim youths on bikes."

They stopped in front of a bar around two kilometres ahead of the mosque. The Muslim youths also followed them to the bar, where an altercation broke out. There, three people were beaten up and two of them were stabbed. One of them is out of danger, another is undergoing surgery at KS Hegde Hospital,” the Police Commissioner stated.

The incident was reported from Bollar near Bantwal town in the district late on Sunday night. The victims have been identified as 41-year-old Harish and 24-year-old Nandakumar, both residents of Innoli. Krishna Kumar from Innoli was also beaten up by the group.

Initial reports stated that they were standing and witnessing the victory procession when a group of 20 to 25 miscreants on bikes, who were following the procession, suddenly attacked and stabbed them.

Both victims are currently being treated at a private hospital in Deralakatte, and one of them has undergone a minor surgery. Doctors have stated that they are out of danger. A case has been registered within the Konaje police station limits, and the police have launched a hunt for the attackers.

BJP leaders and Hindutva activists gathered at the hospital and condemned the incident after visiting the victims.

