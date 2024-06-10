Ram Charan Pens Message to PM Narendra Modi

Hot under the heels of RRR's global success, Ram Charan is now proud. He extended his congratulatory wishes to PM Narendra Modi on his third term.

Taking to social media, Ram Charan shared his greetings for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his upcoming endeavours.

Yesterday (June 10), Charan shared a wonderful picture of the Prime Minister from the oath ceremony. He wrote, "Congratulations to India’s beloved Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji and #NDAGovernment on commencing your historic third term. Looking forward to a more prosperous India under your leadership. Jai Hind! #Narendramodi.”