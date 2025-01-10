Relief for Pappu Yadav, wife Ranjit Ranjan in 15-yr-old model code of conduct violation case

Patna, Jan 10 (IANS) Independent MP from Purnea, Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, along with his wife and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjit Ranjan, have been acquitted by the MP/MLA court in a 15-year-old case of violating the Model Code of Conduct during the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

On Thursday, the court concluded its hearing and acquitted Pappu Yadav, Ranjit Ranjan, and their associate Santosh Yadav, citing a lack of evidence.

The legal representatives of Pappu Yadav, Murari Choubey and Braj Kishore Singh, said that the prosecution failed to present sufficient proof to support the charges, leading to the dismissal of the case.

The case originated on March 8, 2009, when Sanjay Upadhyay, the then Sub-Divisional Officer and Deputy Collector Land Reforms of Purnea, lodged an FIR at the Kehat police station in the district.

The allegations stemmed from the events, including banners and posters, that were displayed at Rangbhumi Ground to welcome Pappu Yadav as he travelled from Katihar to Purnea.

A large procession was organised in his honour, which the district administration deemed a violation of the Model Code of Conduct enforced during the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

The court found that only one witness had been presented by the prosecution, and their testimony failed to substantiate the charges against the accused.

As a result, the court acquitted all three individuals, effectively closing the case after 15 years.

Pappu Yadav was elected as an Independent MP from Purnea in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and his wife Ranjit Ranjan is serving as a Rajya Sabha MP from Chhattisgarh, representing the Congress.

Pappu Yadav is a prominent political figure in Bihar.

He was recently in the news during the Bihar Public Service Commission protest.

This acquittal marks a legal victory for the couple, allowing them to focus on their ongoing political careers without the shadow of this long-pending case.

