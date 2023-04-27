Release of Anand Mohan is as per the law, says Bihar Chief Secretary

Patna April 27 (IANS) Amid controversy over release of Anand Mohan Singh, Bihar Chief Secretary Aamir Subhani on Thursday contended that the measure was in accordance with law and the state government has not done anything wrong in amending the Jail Manual 2012.

"The Bihar State Sentence Remission Council has taken the decision on the prisoners who are serving life imprisonment. We have followed all guidelines before passing the release order. Anand Mohan is a politician and there are so many talks going on pertaining to his case. He has served more than 15 years of sentence and also 7 years in jail. So, he has already been more than 22 years in jail. Hence, the decision taken in his case is as per the law," he said.

"In the case where the accused have been given life imprisonment, the state government has considered 14 years jail term and 20 years for remission. We have done 22 meetings of the Remission Council in the last 6 years and discussed the release of 1,161 prisoners, of which the state government has taken a decision to release 698 prisoners," Subhani said.

The Patna high court had convicted Anand Mohan, in the murder of Gopalganj DM G. Krishnaiah which took place on December 5, 1994 in Muzaffarpur. As per the charge sheet of Muzaffarpur police, Anand Mohan was leading the funeral of underworld don Chotan Shukla in Muzaffarpur. At the same time, Krishnaiah arrived there in his official car, heading back to his district from Patna, but the supporters of Chotan Shukla suspected that he was the DM of Muzaffarpur. They dragged him outside the car and lynched him. Chotan Shukla's brother Bhutkun Shukla shot him several rounds as well. Anand Mohan was facing the charge of provoking the mob and Bhutkun Shukla for the murder of the official.

