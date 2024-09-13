Rakul Preet shares her weekday hair evolution, gastronomic escapades

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) From getting her hair beautifully colored to indulging in a chic gel manicure and a relaxing pedicure, actress Rakul Preet Singh recently gave fans a peek into her day of self-care and glamour.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Rakul, who has 23.7 million followers on the photo sharing application shared a video in which she is getting her hair coloured.

She says, "Hi guys see how we multi task. This is hair colour happening. And then I just got my gel nails done."

The video is captioned as: "Hair color check, gel nails check, pedicure check...long schedule ready".

In another Story, Rakul shared a snap of her meal. The picture shows chicken, beans and sweet potato.

The image has a caption: "Aaj ka khana x yummy... chicken...beans sabji...sweet potato".

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rakul is married to filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani. They had tied the knot on February 21, 2024 in Goa.

On the professional front, Rakul made her acting debut in 2009 with the Kannada film, 'Gilli', which was a remake of Selvaraghavan's '7G Rainbow Colony'.

She then went on to feature in Telugu movies like 'Keratam', 'Venkatadri Express', 'Rough', 'Loukyam', 'Current Theega', 'Bruce Lee', 'Nannaku Prematho', 'Dhruva' and 'Jaya Janaki Nayaka' among others.

Rakul also did Tamil films like 'Thadaiyara Thaakka', 'Puthagam', 'Yennamo Yedho', 'Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru', and 'Boo'.

The Hindi films which starred Rakul are-- 'Yaariyan', 'Aiyaary', 'De De Pyaar De', 'Sardar Ka Grandson', 'Runway 34', 'Cuttputlli', 'Doctor G', 'Thank God', and 'Chhatriwali'.

She last featured in Tamil vigilante action film 'Indian 2', directed by S Shankar, and is jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies. The movie is sequel to the 1996 film 'Indian', and Kamal Haasan reprises his role as Senapathy.

Apart from Rakul, it also features Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gulshan Grover, Samuthirakani and Nedumudi Venu in the pivotal roles.

She next has 'Meri Patni Ka Remake', and 'De De Pyaar De 2' in the pipeline.

