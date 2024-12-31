Punjab plants 2.84 lakh saplings in 2024, says minister

Chandigarh, Dec 31 (IANS) To increase green cover and protect the wildlife in Punjab, the state Forest and Wildlife Preservation Department has undertaken several initiatives this year, Forest and Wildlife Preservation Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said on Tuesday.

This involved the plantation of 2.84 lakh saplings under various schemes such as the State Authority CAMPA and Greening Punjab Mission and furthermore, 3153.33 hectares have been brought under forests, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Kataruchak said the Tree Preservation Policy for Non-Forest Government and Public Lands 2024 was okayed by the Cabinet in order to save the trees in non-forest and government lands from illegal felling, besides saving the environment from pollution and promoting afforestation.

Also, 28.99 lakh saplings stand planted along tubewells as per the policy of planting at least four saplings per tubewell, said the minister, adding 46 Pavittar Van and 268 Nanak Bagichis were also set up this year.

As many as 78 toilets are being constructed in the nurseries of the department for the women staff members.

A Rs 792.88 crore project has got approval from the Union government to meet the target to increase forest cover to 7.5 per cent by 2030. The project would be implemented in five years and would involve active collaboration of the state government with the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

In terms of employment generation, in two years, 276 direct recruitments have been made by the department in the cadres of the Deputy Ranger, Forester, Forest Guard, clerk, etc.

As regards the Wildlife Preservation Department, the biggest and longest walk-in aviary in the country has been unveiled at the Chhatbir Zoo. An ultramodern dinosaur park has also been set up at the zoo.

The five wetlands of the state -- Harike, Ropar, Kanjhli, Keshopur and Nangal -- have been identified by the Union government for being developed on priority. A sum of Rs 25.29 crore has been kept for the overall development of various zoos and wildlife throughout the state, he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.