Punjab CM undergoing heart-related tests: Hospital bulletin

Chandigarh, Sep 27 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been undergoing some heart-related tests and examination, the results of which are still awaited, the hospital said on Friday.

"Due to an increase in pressure in the Chief Minister's pulmonary artery, there was pressure on his heart, leading to irregular blood pressure. Currently, all vitals of the Chief Minister are completely stable," Fortis Hospital in Mohali said in a medical bulletin.

"The doctor will make further decisions only after the results of the heart tests and examinations are available. The Chief Minister is responding well to treatment, and it is hoped that his condition will improve soon," it added.

Mann was admitted to the hospital late Wednesday night.

"The Chief Minister has been hospitalised as he’s undergoing a thorough examination," a senior AAP leader said.

He refused to reveal Mann's ailment, adding the Chief Minister’s health is "fine", and that, he will be discharged from the hospital "after a few more necessary tests".

The Fortis Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, refused to comment.

Chief Minister Mann was admitted to Delhi's Apollo Hospital last week for observation, according to hospital sources.

Hospital sources told IANS that CM Mann came for a routine checkup and was doing fine.

There was no official statement either by the AAP or the Punjab government about CM Mann’s condition.

Opposition parties, like the Akali Dal and the Congress, had fired salvos at CM Mann and the AAP over the matter, demanding that they reveal his whereabouts and ailments.

They also took a jibe over the tall claims of the AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi for the best state-run hospitals and clinics.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.