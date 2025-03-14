Punjab CM pays obeisance at Takht Keshgarh Sahib, prays for peace

Anandpur Sahib (Punjab), March 14 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday paid obeisance at Takht Keshgarh Sahib and extended his warm greetings to the people on the festival of Hola Mohalla.

The Chief Minister said this historic day “reminds all of us of the rich legacy behind this sacred Hola Mohalla festival, which symbolised the 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh’s great ideology and endeavour to infuse the undying spirit of wellbeing (chardi kala)".

He said that it was "a divine experience" for him to participate in this festival which is a symbol of the martial spirit of the Punjabis in general and the Sikh community in particular.

The Chief Minister said he was blessed to bow at this holy city of Anandpur Sahib, which has the privilege of having been founded by the ninth Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, in 1665, who sacrificed his life to uphold human dignity and human rights.

He further said this revered place is also the birthplace of Khalsa as in 1699, Guru Gobind Singh, laid the foundation of Khalsa Panth at this sacred land on the historic day of Baisakhi.

Mann said this sacred land has always inspired the Punjabis to fight against tyranny, oppression and injustice besides cementing the ethos of communal harmony and brotherhood.

He said the government was deriving a sense of responsibility and spirit of service towards mankind by following the footsteps of great Sikh Gurus.

"It is a matter of immense pride and honour that Punjab is the only state which is a perfect blend of ‘socialism and secularism’ on one hand, and an epitome of communal harmony, peace, and brotherhood on the other," Mann said.

The Chief Minister, who prayed for peace, progress and prosperity, also wished that the ethos of communal harmony, peace and brotherhood are strengthened in the state with every passing day.

He expressed hope with the blessings of the "Waheguru", Punjab "continues to lead the country in every sphere".

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.