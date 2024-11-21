Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in Jaipur today to attend a wedding ceremony

Jaipur, Nov 21 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in Jaipur on Thursday to attend a wedding ceremony.

Party officials confirmed to IANS that this is their personal visit and they will be attending the ceremony here.

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi will reach Jaipur on Thursday afternoon. Priyanka Gandhi arrived in Ranthambore on Tuesday. She is accompanied by her husband Robert Vadra, son Raihan Vadra, daughter Miraya and mother-in-law Maureen Vadra. All will reach Jaipur on Thursday where they will attend the ceremony.

This wedding, as per party office-bearers, is of Raihan Gandhi's friend, and the ceremony will be held in a five-star hotel in the pink city.

Priyanka Gandhi is contesting from Kerala's most talked-about Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, which went vacant after Rahul Gandhi resigned and chose to retain Raebareli. In the by-election held here, Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi actively campaigned.

Soon after arriving in Ranthambore, Priyanka Gandhi did a tiger safari with her family. In zone number 3, the family spotted the tigress 'Arrowhead' and her three cubs. She watched the tigress and her cubs frolicking for about 25 minutes. Her son also captured the pictures of this scene in his camera.

Priyanka Gandhi has made several trips to Ranthambore earlier also. She celebrated her birthday in the national park and also stayed there with her brother and mother during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Ranthambore currently has 75 tigers, tigresses and cubs. The tourist season started in the national park on October 1.

For the last 12 years, Priyanka Gandhi has been coming to the Park every year with her children. She has taken thousands of photographs of the tigers here and has also mentioned the tigers of Ranthambore in a book. She came here in April also.

Her son Raihan Vadra has even organised an exhibition of photographs taken from Ranthambore and Priyanka Gandhi has co-authored a book titled 'Ranthambhore The Tiger's Realm'.

