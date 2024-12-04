Preity Zinta shares picture posing with mother, says ‘you are the strongest woman I know’

Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta shared some pictures posing with her “best” mother Nilprabha Zinta and shared that she is the strongest woman she knows.

Preity took to Instagram, where she shared a slew of images posing with her mother from an outing. In one image, the actress is seen giving a peck on her mother’s cheek. She also shared a photograph of the some gelatos and chocolate cake.

“Short trips across the globe are pretty hectic n stressful. This thanksgiving weekend made me realise that true wealth is when you have family, that you truly love around you. I’m so grateful for the best mom in the galaxy and the best family Happy Belated birthday ma (sic).”

“You are the strongest woman I know & the sweetest. Love you to the moon & back #family #ma #ting,” she wrote.

Talking about the actress’ early life, Preity was born in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Her father, Durganand Zinta, was an officer in the Indian Army and died in a car accident when she was thirteen. The accident also involved her mother, who was severely injured and consequently remained bedridden for two years.

Talking about her journey, Preity made her acting debut in 1998 with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Dil Se…”. She then featured alongside Bobby Deol in “Soldier”. Her role as a teenage single mother in the 2000 film “Kya Kehna” helped her attain more stardom.

Her filmography includes “Chori Chori Chupke Chupke”, “Dil Chahta Hai”, “Dil Hai Tumhaara”, “Kal Ho Naa Ho”, “Koi… Mil Gaya”, “Veer-Zara”, “Salaam Namaste”, “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna”. It was in 2008, when Preity worked in her maiden international role in “Heaven On Earth”.

The actress is all set to return to the big screen with Rajkumar Santoshi’s “Lahore 1947”, which is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. It also stars Sunny Deol.

