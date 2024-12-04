No logistics, telecom disruptions reported amid martial law turmoil: Companies

Seoul, Dec 4 (IANS) Companies in the logistics, maritime and telecom sectors have reported no damages or service disruptions as of Wednesday, amid a short-lived declaration of emergency martial law that shook the nation.

E-commerce platforms Coupang Inc. and SSG.com Corp. said their delivery services were being carried out without any problems. CJ Logistics Corp., the country's biggest logistics company, also reported no issues in services, reports Yonhap news agency.

The companies said they encountered no operational issues since a curfew had not been implemented. According to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, shipping and logistics operations at ports across the country were also being carried out normally.

Telecom companies also reported no network outages but said they were preparing for any potential issues.

SK Telecom Co., KT Corp and LG Uplus Corp. all said they were closely monitoring their services and focusing on maintaining stable network operations.

The internet portal industry also reported no severe disruptions besides minor problems on the online community platform of Naver Corp. late Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol announced the lifting of emergency martial law early on Wednesday, as the National Assembly voted to call for its end with the United States expressing "grave concern" over the hourslong saga.

His Cabinet approved a motion to end martial law enforcement at 4:30 a.m., around six hours after he made the surprise emergency declaration, accusing the nation's opposition of "paralyzing" the government with "anti-state" activities -- a decision that caused concerns across the country and beyond.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said that troops, who were mobilized to execute martial law, have returned to base in a move that restored a sense of normalcy.

The martial law declaration sent shock waves across the country and beyond. U.S. officials have expressed "grave concern" and stressed Washington's hope that any "political" disputes in South Korea will be resolved “peacefully."

