Prajwal Revanna books flight to B'luru on Friday, likely to be arrested at airport

Bengaluru, May 29 (IANS) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) sources confirmed on Wednesday that the prime accused in the sex video scandal, JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, has booked a flight ticket to India on May 31.

Sources said Prajwal Revanna had booked a ticket with Lufthansa Airlines and was expected to reach Bengaluru at around12.30 a.m. Friday. The ticket has been booked from Munich, Germany. In a video released earlier, he had said that he would present himself before the SIT at 10 a.m. Friday.

SIT sleuths are preparing to arrest Prajwal as soon as he lands at the Bengaluru International Airport.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara had earlier said that the decision to arrest Prajwal at the airport will be taken by the SIT. "The SIT will decide whether to arrest Prajwal Revanna immediately after he lands at an Indian airport or later," he said.

When asked whether there has been a delay in arresting him, HM Parameshwara said, “The process has to take place. We cannot just go and arrest him and bring him back. I don’t know what prompted him to release that video. We will see what happens on May 31. If he doesn’t turn up, the next procedure will be initiated.”

In his first appearance after the alleged sex video scandal surfaced on Monday, Prajwal Revanna claimed that he would appear before the SIT for questioning on May 31.

In the 2.57-minute video, he refuted allegations against him and called them a part of a political conspiracy.

"No one should take me wrong. I am appearing before the SIT on Friday, May 31 at 10 a.m. I want to answer in connection with the allegations against me by fully cooperating with the SIT and answering all questions," he said.

"I have full faith in the courts and will fight against false cases against me there. I will also come out of these false cases through the court only," he added.

"The forces in my native Hassan came together against me and made all attempts to bring me down as I was making progress in politics. After seeing all these developments, I was shocked and stayed away," Prajwal Revanna claimed.

