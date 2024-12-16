PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: Public awareness event held in Bihar’s Motihari

Patna, Dec 16 (IANS) A public awareness programme was organised in Bihar’s Motihari district about the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and its implications for the common man.

The event, organised under the Solar Energy Scheme saw participation of a large number of people.

During the day-long event, many officials associated with solar systems gave information about the Central government scheme and appealed to the people to take advantage of it.

Officials associated with various firms as well as domain experts elaborated on the benefits of solar energy and also sought to give a brief overview on how the system of migration from non-renewable energy to solar energy was simple and affordable.

They also shared arithmetic on how solar power will curtail the electricity expenses of households.

“People will be able to save on their electricity bill as well as sell the surplus electricity. For installation, they will get a subsidy of Rs 78,000,” they informed.

Solar energy expert Abhishek Lohia told newsmen that the government intends to take the scheme to every part of the country.

“A maximum subsidy of Rs 78,000 will be available on three kilo watts. If you install a three-kilo watt solar roof top, you will get a subsidy of Rs 78,000. This will come directly into your bank account. You will have to pay the balance amount. Your electricity bill will be reduced by 80 to 90 per cent,” he said.

He further said that the government is looking to cover over 1 crore households under the scheme, in the first phase.

“This will not only reduce their electricity bills but will also enable them to earn income by selling surplus electricity,” he said.

PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana is a landmark initiative, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15, 2024.

It aims to transform India's energy landscape by providing free electricity to households.

The scheme is set to reshape the country's energy landscape by empowering millions of households with solar power. The government has set a target of reaching 10 lakh households by March 2025 and increasing its ambit to one crore by March 2027.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.