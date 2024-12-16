South Korea: Ruling party leader Han Dong-hoon steps down following Yoon's impeachment

Seoul, Dec 16 (IANS) The leader of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) of South Korea said Monday on that he is stepping down amid growing internal strife following the National Assembly's vote to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol.

PPP leader Han Dong-hoon made the announcement during a press conference after an impeachment motion against Yoon was passed 204-85 on Saturday over his botched imposition of martial law on December 3.

The results showed 12 PPP lawmakers likely broke from their party line to vote in favour of impeachment. Han expressed support for Yoon's impeachment on Thursday despite his earlier calls for the president's 'orderly' exit.

"I am stepping down as the leader of the People Power Party," Han said.

"It has become impossible to carry out my duties as party chief due to the collapse of the party's Supreme Council."

Han had initially vowed to continue his duties but appears to have shifted his stance amid mounting pressure to step down after all five elected members of the PPP's Supreme Council, considered to be closely aligned with Han, expressed their intent to resign, Yonhap news agency reported.

Newly elected floor leader Kweon Seong-dong will become the acting head of the conservative party. Kwon has the authority to appoint the head of an emergency leadership committee of the party.

On Saturday, the National Assembly voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his botched imposition of martial law, suspending him from his duties until the Constitutional Court decides whether to reinstate him or remove him from office, with citizens cheering over his impeachment.

The impeachment motion against Yoon passed 204-85, with three abstentions and eight invalid ballots, after all 300 members of the Assembly cast their votes.

The martial law order, which was lifted within six hours after the Assembly voted it down, has prompted investigations by the police, the prosecution and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials into whether Yoon staged an insurrection. He is currently banned from leaving the country.

Yoon was suspended from his duties at 7:24 p.m., the moment the impeachment resolution was delivered to his office and about 2 and a half hours after the impeachment motion passed.

