PM Modi confident of BJP's victory in Delhi polls, to interact with party workers for 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' programme

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) With nearly two weeks left ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is confident that the people of the city will ensure a "landslide victory" for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is scheduled to interact with party workers under the programme, "Mera Booth Sabse Majboot" on January 22 (Wednesday).

The election will be held in Delhi on February 5, while the results will be announced on February 8.

Sharing a message on social media platform X on Saturday, the Prime Minister said that the people of Delhi are looking to give a landslide victory for the BJP.

During the meeting with party workers, views would be shared with some of them, who must also share their views during the interaction, PM Modi added.

"Delhi is determined to give a landslide victory to BJP in the Assembly elections. On January 22 at 1 p.m., there will be a great opportunity to interact with dedicated workers in the program 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot'. For this, you must share your views. I will talk to some of you," the PM wrote on X.

Earlier on Friday, the party released its manifesto ('Sankalp Patra') for the Delhi polls.

In its manifesto, the party announced a series of welfare schemes for women.

It announced the provision of six nutritional kits as well as Rs 21,000 in financial assistance for women under the Matritva Suraksha Yojana. Under the programme, the BJP promises to look after the well-being of pregnant women if the party is voted to power in Delhi.

Apart from these, the BJP also promised to provide LPG cylinders at Rs 500 to women from poor families.

It also promised one free cylinder each on the occasions of Holi and Deepawali festivals.

The BJP's manifesto also promised the implementation of the Centre's Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Delhi and also provided free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh.

"When BJP comes to power in Delhi, no public welfare scheme will be withdrawn. Additionally, the corrupt middlemen and beneficiaries will be uprooted," said PM Modi in a public rally on January 5, likening the AAP government and its rule to a disaster - 'AAPada'.

In the build-up to a high-voltage BJP-AAP fight in Assembly elections, PM Modi listed the reasons why Delhi needs a BJP Chief Minister and assured voters of higher income, bigger savings, better schemes for women to help them run households with ease, and better education and security for girls.

"I am confident Delhi residents will show the door to 'AAPada' people and allow the BJP to build a modern National Capital in the 21st Century," said PM Modi.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.