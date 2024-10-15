Philippines calls for more investments, inclusivity in disaster reduction

Manila, Oct 15 (IANS) Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos on Tuesday stressed the need to increase investments, develop financing mechanisms, and ensure inclusivity to reduce disaster risk in the Asia-Pacific region.

In his speech at the 2024 Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR) opening ceremony, Marcos highlighted the importance of "sustained and predictable data and financing", adding that such resources should be accessed by those economically challenged and disaster-prone.

Marcos said the Philippines, at the heart of the Pacific Ring of Fire, is highly susceptible to natural hazards, including tropical cyclones, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

"These are compounded by the increasing frequency of hazards brought about by climate change, which puts the Philippines at risk, makes our landscape even more complex, and makes our people even more vulnerable," Marcos added.

He called on nations to embrace inclusion and address the needs of the most vulnerable as "disasters disproportionately impact people, and they exacerbate existing inequalities".

"We must ensure that every voice is heard and every person is empowered to contribute to disaster risk reduction and receives the assistance that they need if the time comes," Marcos added.

The APMCDRR, a biennial event convened by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, runs from 14 to 18 in the Philippines' capital.

