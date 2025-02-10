Pariksha Pe Charcha initiative big encouragement for children: Expert

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) Pariksha Pe Charcha initiative comes as a big encouragement for children, as they feel important and included, said Shonali Sabherwal, a celebrity nutritionist on Monday.

Sabherwal was one of the 12 experts chosen from different fields to speak with children during the eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha -- with participation from 36 students from each state and union territory.

“The Prime Minister’s message that you can overcome everything and his tagline that be a warrior, not a worrier makes the children feel important and included. The children feel that the PM has asked them, he’s involved with us and now we should work hard,” Sabherwal told IANS.

Pariksha Pe Charcha focused on stress management, time management, and addressing students' queries.

Sabherwal noted that she advised children not to stay awake during the night-time, but to study during the day hours. The noted gut health expert also advised the kids on “how to maintain a healthy gut, which can boost their brain health”.

Amid rising stress levels related to exams, and pressure to score more, Sabherwal recommended reducing intake of sugary beverages which can boost their brain functions and help them perform well.

“Nowadays the intake of sugar has increased. This can lead to imbalances in the brain,” and affect the performance of students, said Sabherwal.

Studies have shown that excess glucose consumption is linked to memory and cognitive deficiencies.

Further, the expert advised children and parents to include millets like jowar, bajra, and ragi in their diets.

“Children are nowadays eating food more from outside than from home. Their foods which majorly include pizza, burgers, and chocolates significantly increase the sugar levels in the body,” Sabherwal told IANS.

“High intake of these foods can be detrimental not only for physical health but also for mental health. Increased sugar levels can negatively affect your mood and cause brain imbalances,” she said.

The health expert suggested eating foods with natural sugars, such as sweet potatoes, beetroot, and carrots. These foods with natural sugars can “keep your mental state in a good condition”.

