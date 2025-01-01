Pakistan told to expedite release and repatriation of Indian prisoners, including fishermen

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) India on Wednesday called for an early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, including fishermen along with their boats, and missing Indian defence personnel from Pakistan's custody.

As both countries exchanged - through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad - the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in each other's custody, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that Pakistan has been asked to expedite the release and repatriation of 183 Indian fishermen and civilian prisoners who have completed their sentence,

"In addition, Pakistan has been asked to provide immediate consular access to the 18 civilian prisoners and fishermen in Pakistan's custody, who are believed-to-be-Indian and have not been provided consular access so far. Pakistan has been requested to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be-Indian civilian prisoners and fishermen, pending their release and repatriation to India," read a statement issued by the MEA .

Under the provisions of the bilateral Agreement on Consular Access 2008, such lists are exchanged every year on January 1 and on July 1.

India has shared names of 381 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen in its custody, who are Pakistani or are believed-to-be-Pakistani. Similarly, Pakistan has shared names of 49 civilian prisoners and 217 fishermen in its custody, who are Indian or are believed-to-be-Indian.

New Delhi asserted that it remains committed to addressing, on priority, all humanitarian matters, including those pertaining to prisoners and fishermen in each other's country.

"In this context, India has urged Pakistan to expedite the nationality verification process of 76 believed-to-be-Pakistani civilian prisoners and fishermen in India’s custody, whose repatriation is pending for want of nationality confirmation from Pakistan," the MEA stated.

It mentioned that, as a result of sustained efforts by the Indian government, 2,639 Indian fishermen and 71 Indian civilian prisoners have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2014. This includes 478 Indian fishermen and 13 Indian civilian prisoners who have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2023 till date.

The two countries also exchanged on Wednesday the list of nuclear installations and facilities, covered under the agreement on the prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installation and Facilities between India and Pakistan.

The Agreement, which was signed on 31st December 1988 and entered into force on 27th January 1991 provides, inter alia, that India and Pakistan inform each other of the nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the Agreement on the first of January of every calendar year. This is the 34th consecutive exchange of such lists between the two countries, the first one having taken place on January 1, 1992.

