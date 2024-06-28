Over 60,000 cops trained in Madhya Pradesh on three new criminal laws

Bhopal, June 28 (IANS) The police in Madhya Pradesh are gearing up for the three new criminal laws that will come into force in the country from July 1.

The new criminal laws, Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) will replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively, from July 1.

To prepare for the same, a series of training sessions have been carried out in Madhya Pradesh to train more than 60,000 police personnel, including IPS officers, under the supervision of DGP Sudhir Saxena.

Saxena said the training sessions will continue until every cop posted in remote villages becomes fully aware of the new laws.

For this purpose, a proper learning management system has been set up and senior officials have been appointed, the officer said.

"The preparations began nearly six months back and after every training session, mock tests were conducted to assess the outcomes. More than 300 master trainers conducted extensive sessions in the district police headquarters," Saxena said.

Public awareness programmes through posters, banners, and social media campaigns are also being carried out in the state for this purpose, he added.

"Training sessions will be held at every district police headquarters, and police station for the next six months," Saxena said.

