MTV Roadies XX: Releasing This Week – Where to Watch?

MTV Roadies XX is all set to return with a fresh season, featuring a dynamic lineup of gang leaders—Neha Dhupia, Riya Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Elvish Yadav. The much-anticipated season premieres on January 11, 2025, airing on MTV and streaming on JioCinema.

This season will offer contestants exciting new challenges, pushing them to demonstrate their physical and mental strength. Fans can expect thrilling moments as participants face intense tasks that will test their skills, endurance, and teamwork. The show promises to bring a new level of competition and adventure to keep the audience hooked.

With Roadies XX, adventure lovers can expect an action-packed season filled with drama, excitement, and unexpected twists. Whether you're a long-time fan or a newcomer to the show, this season is sure to deliver a thrilling experience that will keep you on the edge of your seat.