Devara OTT Release Date: November 8 Likely!

Hyderabad: Jr NTR's highly anticipated film "Devara" is all set to stream on Netflix from November 8. The movie, which hit theaters on September 27, has been making waves with its impressive box office collections.

Directed by Koratala Siva, "Devara" features Jr NTR in the title role, alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. The film has been produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuva Sudha Arts.

Despite some controversy surrounding its collections, "Devara" has emerged as a blockbuster, grossing over Rs. 500 crores worldwide. The film's distributor, Nag Vamshi, has expressed happiness over the movie's performance.

Netflix has acquired the streaming rights of "Devara" across all languages, making it available to a global audience. Fans of Jr NTR can now catch the movie on the popular OTT platform starting November 8.