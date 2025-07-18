Oppn accuses Maha govt of deceiving them on Public Security Bill

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) After the conclusion of the three-week Monsoon session in Maharashtra, opposition parties in the state, on Friday, alleged that the MahaYuti-led state government has deceived them on the controversial Public Security Bill, which was passed by both the Houses of State Legislature.

At a press conference, former Minister and NCP-SP legislator Jayant Patil said that the opposition members had made some suggestions during deliberations in the Joint Select Committee regarding the Public Safety Bill but they were not included fully in the final Bill presented in the Legislature.

"The state government had promised to include and implement the suggestions made by the Opposition. But the day the Bill came before the House, the things that were committed were absent at that time. They approved three to four points that we mentioned but they did not include many of the suggestions that we mentioned in the Bill. The state government has cheated the Opposition in a way. Today we met the Governor and informed him about the objectionable points and requested him to reconsider the Bill," Patil added.

The Leader of Opposition in the State Council, Ambadas Danve, said that the Opposition delegation has appealed to the Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan not to sign the Public Security Bill and send it back to the state government for its reconsideration.

He claimed that under the garb of public security the state government has centralised all executive powers.

Jayant Patil hit out at the MahaYuti-led state government for dilly-dallying over fulfilling its poll promise of crop loan waiver, saying that the government will announce it ahead of next Assembly elections slated for 2029.

"During the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government, when Uddhav Thackeray was the Chief Minister, we did not waive off loans by appointing a committee. But announced the crop loan waiver in the Winter session held in December 2019. The government's move to set up a committee is its ploy to gain votes in the upcoming local body elections," he claimed.

Danve criticised the MahaYuti government as being "anti-people".

"While there have been major cases of bogus seeds, no law has been brought regarding it. Many Ministers have passed time in this session as they were not serious during proceedings. The government, which is against the people and Maharashtra, has failed to carry out its duties," he said.

Danve added that during the MahaYuti government, the public debt has increased from Rs 9.2 lakh crore to more than Rs 10 lakh crore.

He alleged that the state government is involved in bribery, contracts, robbery and commission, and not providing money for the development of the people.

