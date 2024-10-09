One abducted TA soldier in J&K escapes, search on for other

Srinagar, Oct 9 (IANS) One of the two Territorial Army (TA) soldiers continued to be in the captivity of the abductors after one managed to escape, J&K Police said on Wednesday.

Police said the two TA soldiers were abducted by terrorists from the Shangus area of the Anantnag district on Tuesday.

“One of the abducted soldiers reached home after escaping from his abductors. The other TA soldier is still in the captivity of the abductors. A massive search operation has been launched by the Army and the police to trace the abducted soldier,” police said.

In April 2024, terrorists killed a TA soldier’s brother firing multiple shots at his home in the Kunda village near Sharda Sharief of Thanamandi in Jammu division’s Rajouri district.

Mohammad Razak, 40, who worked in the social welfare department of the J&K government, suffered critical bullet wounds and died while being shifted to a nearby hospital.

On June 6, 2019, police said terrorists came to the residence of TA soldier, Manzoor Ahmad Baig in the Sadoora village in Anantnag district and shot at him. He was rushed to the district hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Baig was posted in the neighbouring Shopian district and was attached to the 34 Battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles.

On November 25, 2017, terrorists abducted and killed 23-year-old TA soldier, Irfan Ahmad Mir and his bullet-riddled body was found in an orchard in Watmullah Keegam village in Shopian district the next day. He was a resident of Sezan Keegam.

More details were awaited as security forces continued their search operation.

The families of the soldiers were tightlipped and reported to be in shock at the incident.

