Odisha: Key locations in Bhubaneswar declared as no flying zone ahead of DGP conference

Bhubaneswar, Nov 27 (IANS) Commissionerate Police in Odisha has declared several key locations in Bhubaneswar as no-flying zones in view of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval for the three-day DGP conference starting from November 29.

The locations include Biju Patnaik International Airport, Lok Seva Bhawan, Raj Bhawan, State Guest House, Maitri Vihar and the IPS Mess at Chandrasekharpur area of the city.

These locations have been declared as No Drone Zone/No Flying Zone in view of the visit of PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other VVIP/dignitaries to attend the 59th DG and IGP Conference-2024 from November 29 to December 1.

The Commissionerate Police has implemented stringent security measures across the city to avoid any untoward incident during the significant event.

“The security measures are taken to ensure the safety and security of VVIPs and distinguished delegates across the country to prevent any untoward incidents. The comprehensive security arrangements have been made by deployment with BSF/CRPF/Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) thorough anti-sabotage checks. Patrolling and blocking have been intensified in different areas. CCTV surveillance and human intelligence team have been deployed across the city-wide,” said a senior police official on Wednesday.

The three-day event will also be attended by senior officers of the Intelligence Bureau, DGPs of all states, DG of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), chiefs of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), National Security Guard (NSG) and Special Protection Group (SPG).

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed the preparations at the Convention Centre and State Guest House for the ensuing DGP/IGP conference in Bhubaneswar.

He had earlier also reviewed the security arrangements and preparations at Bharatiya Janata Party’s state office where PM Modi is scheduled to interact with MLAs, MPs and other party functionaries on November 29.

