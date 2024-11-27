55,559 booth committees formed in MP: VD Sharma

Bhopal, Nov 27 (IANS) In the ongoing organisational elections to strengthen grassroots cadre, the BJP has successfully formed 55,559 booth committees, state BJP chief V. D. Sharma said on Wednesday.

He said that Madhya Pradesh has a total of 65,015 booths, out of which, 55,559 committees have been formed to date.

“Most of these committees have formed on the consensus of the booth workers,” Sharma added.

A 12-member booth committee comprises one president and 11 members. The election process was needed mostly for the selection of the president of the committee.

These committees are headed by an elected president and include eleven other members, such as one ‘WhatsApp Pramukh’, one ‘Labharthi Pramukh’, one secretary, one ‘Maan Ki Baat’ Pramukh, and one booth-level agent.

The ‘Labharthi Pramukh’ will be tasked to find out beneficiaries of schemes of Centre and state governments and will report to the ‘WhatsApp Pramukh’ at the booth level, who in turn communicates real-time feedback from the grassroots to the state party headquarters.

This feedback includes the activities of party workers and the public mood. The ‘WhatsApp Pramukh’ is responsible for gathering daily feedback from other Pramukhs and relaying this information to the state party headquarters, in addition to planning and executing various organisational programmes.

The ruling BJP will have more than 7.8 lakh active grassroots workers from 65,015 booth committees.

Addressing a press conference at party headquarters in Bhopal on Wednesday, Sharma further informed that the process to form Mandal committees will start from December 1, subsequently, the process for district committees will start between December 16 and December 31.

"We have around 1,300 Mandals from 55 districts in the state, and we have prepared for the next level organisational elections. By the end of this year, the process of organisational elections will be completed," Sharma added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.