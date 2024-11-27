Nushrratt Bharuccha drops sneak peek from ‘Chhorii 2’

Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has shared an intriguing sneak peek from her upcoming film “Chhorii 2.”

Today, on the 3rd anniversary of her film “Chhorii”, the actress delighted fans with a little peek from the much-anticipated sequel. The actress took to her Instagram and shared photos, reflecting on the success of the film while also announcing “Chhorii 2.”

For the caption, Nushrratt wrote, “Celebrating 3 Years of Chhori with a lil sneak peak from Chhori 2 #Chhori2 Coming soon.”

In the new poster, the actress is seen lying down as a pregnant woman, while a woman stands at the door with two boys. The setting is eerie and evokes a strong horror theme.

Reacting to the post, one fan commented, “Can’t waitttt.” Another wrote, “Superb.”

Earlier this year in March, the makers of “Chhorii 2” shared the first look from the horror movie. Sharing Nushrratt and Soha’s look on social media, Prime Video announced on Instagram, “Sakshi races to save her daughter from an evil cult led by Pradhan Ji, battling societal superstitions and horrifying realities.#Chhorii2OnPrime #AreYouReady #PrimeVideoPresents.”

The duo exude intensity in the first poster. Nushrratt appears visibly frightened, while Soha is dressed in a black outfit, complete with a veil.

Released in 2021, “Chhorii,” directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis, Shikhaa Sharma, and Shiv Chanana, earned praise from audiences for its gripping storytelling and eerie atmosphere.

The horror thriller was a remake of the Marathi film “Lapachhapi” and features Nushrratt in the lead role, alongside Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais and Saurabh Goyal. The film premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 26 November 2021.

The makers announced the second installment of “Chhorii,” starring Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan in lead roles. Khan and Bharuccha will share the screen for the first time in “Chhorii 2.”

