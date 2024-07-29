Watch: NRIs Unite to Support YS Jagan Against TDP's Atrocities in AP

The YSRCP UK Committee has condemned the atrocities committed by the TDP against YSRCP leaders, workers, and ordinary citizens in Andhra Pradesh. The UK Convener of the party, Dr. Pradeep Chinta, expressed his anger towards Chandrababu Naidu, questioning how long these murderous politics would continue. He emphasized that victory and defeat are natural in elections and advised that the government has the responsibility to protect all citizens of the state.

In protest against the TDP's anarchic rule in Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP supporters wore black badges and demonstrated at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in London on Sunday. Dr. Pradeep spoke at the event, questioning why the central government has not responded to the attacks on the losing party's leaders by the winning party. He stressed that such actions are unacceptable in a democratic system and urged the central government to intervene and restore law and order in Andhra Pradesh, sending those responsible for the attacks to jail.

He called for all expatriate Andhra residents to unite and support YS Jagan in protecting democracy and maintaining peace and security. Dr. Pradeep warned that if the coalition government does not stop the violence, they will bring the atrocities occurring in Andhra Pradesh to the attention of the entire world.

The protest saw participation from YSRCP leaders Obulreddy Patakota, Malireddy Kishore Reddy, Anant Pardesi, Surender Alaval, Veera Pulapakur, Suman Koduru, Palem Kranti Kumar Reddy, Karthik Bhoomireddy, Pratap Bheemireddy, Venkat, Saiteja, Chalapathi Gurram, Saikrishna, Pranay Dheeraj, Narender, Naveen Dodda, Karunakar Reddy Moneddu, Vinay Kambhampati, Sumanth, and others.