UK Student Visa New Rules Starting January 2025 - International Students Need More Funds

The United Kingdom has announced changes to its student visa requirements, effective January 2025. As of the new year, international students, including those from India, will need to demonstrate increased financial resources to secure a student visa.

Increased Maintenance Funds

The UK government has raised the required maintenance funds by 11.17%. Students applying for a UK student visa will now need to show approximately £13,347 (Rs. 14.4 lakhs) in their bank accounts for 28 consecutive days leading up to their visa application. This is an increase from the previous requirement of £12,006 (Rs. 12.9 lakhs).

For students planning to study outside London, the required maintenance funds have also increased. The new requirement stands at £10,224, up from £9,207 previously.

Financial Planning Crucial

Experts emphasize the importance of careful financial planning for Indian students wishing to pursue higher education in the UK. The increased visa-related expenses necessitate securing additional funds to meet these requirements.

Scholarships and Financial Support

To alleviate the financial burden, experts recommend exploring scholarship opportunities. Scholarships can provide significant relief, especially when combined with a detailed financial plan.

Long-term Benefits

According to Manisha Javeri, Joint Managing Director of Career Mosaic, students who settle well after completing their education abroad can reap long-term benefits from their investment in maintenance funds and visa expenses.

Key Requirements

To apply for a student visa, students must demonstrate sufficient funds to cover tuition fees and living expenses. For those wishing to study in London, the maintenance money requirement stands at £20,000.

In conclusion, the UK's decision to increase maintenance funds presents a new challenge for international students. However, with careful financial planning, scholarship opportunities, and a detailed financial plan, students can navigate these changes and secure their place in UK universities.

