Software Engineer from Andhra Pradesh Passes Away in Dallas, USA

Golamari Kranti Kumar Reddy (35), a software engineer and native of Jaggaiahgudem village, tragically passed away in Dallas, USA, on December 17 due to severe health complications.

Kranti, the son of Jojireddy and Luthmeri, had pursued higher education in the United States and built a successful career in software engineering. He was admitted to a hospital in Dallas after suffering from a high fever, which escalated to seizures, leading to his untimely demise.

Three years ago, Kranti married Priyanka, a fellow software professional from Telangana. The couple, who had recently celebrated the birth of their son six months ago, were residing in the United States.

Kranti was an alumnus of Navodaya Vidyalaya in Medak district, a school whose students have gone on to achieve remarkable careers worldwide. Friends from his school, many of whom are also based in the U.S., played a crucial role in ensuring that his mortal remains were transported to his hometown.

On December 21, his body arrived in Jaggaiahgudem, where the final rites were performed according to Christian traditions. The loss of their only son has left his parents heartbroken, and the entire village has been gripped with sorrow over this devastating news.