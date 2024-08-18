Not acting against culprits but resorting to blame game: BJP flays TMC govt on Kolkata horror

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain on Sunday criticised the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal, accusing them of engaging in blame game over the R.G. Kar Medical College rape and murder case.

Speaking to IANS, Hussain stated, "What happened in Kolkata has sparked outrage across the nation. Doctors are protesting, and the CBI is investigating the case. Those involved, and anyone trying to shield them, will not be spared. A strict message will be sent regarding this."

He emphasised that the central government has been closely monitoring the situation and assured that similar incidents in other states would also face action.

"The kind of atmosphere that TMC is creating regarding this entire matter is absolutely wrong. TMC leaders are resorting to a blame game. The CBI is doing its work, and TMC is scared of the investigation because they fear it will implicate many within their party," he added.

Responding to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegation that the CBI was not sharing details of the case with her, the former BJP MP said, "Two TMC workers have also been caught in the hospital ruckus. Everyone knows the kind of activities TMC is involved in, and the CBI is investigating. When the whole country learns about the investigation details, the Chief Minister will also be informed."

He also dismissed the claims made by Congress over the Karnataka Governor's order, granting permission to initiate an investigation against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, saying that Congress only comes into power to enjoy the privileges instead of serving the people.

"The MUDA scam has proven that wherever Congress comes to power, it does not come to serve but to enjoy the fruits of power. The kind of corruption Congress has carried out in the MUDA scam shows that Siddaramaiah cannot escape, no matter how much he tries. If he has even a shred of morality, he should step down, as he has no right to remain in power," the BJP spokesperson said.

Hussain also expressed concerns over the recent violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, calling the situation "very unfortunate." He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had voiced his concerns as well.

"The Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh has assured the Prime Minister that the Hindu minorities will be safeguarded. However, some extremist leaders are making statements about implementing Sharia law and destroying temples. India stands with the Bangladeshi Hindus in their fight for security," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.