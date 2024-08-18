Chittoor: Several injured at Jallikattu event in Kuppam

Aug 18, 2024, 15:27 IST
Chittoor: At least 10 people were injured in a jallikattu also known as bull-taming event conducted in Kuppam mandal of Chittoor on Sunday. The injured persons were rushed to the nearby hospital where they are undergoing treatment. 

The bull-taming event was organised by the TDP leaders at Chekkunatham village. The event saw a huge participation from the locals and enthusiasts. Though Jallikattu has its origins in Tamil nadu, the bull-taming events are held in some parts of Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district too. 

