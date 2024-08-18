Devoleena reflects on throwback memories with brother on Raksha Bandhan

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has reflected on the festival of Raksha Bandhan that celebrates the special bond between siblings, sharing insights into her relationship with her brother Andeep.

Devoleena, who is currently seen as Goddess Chhathi Maiyya in the show 'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya' has opened up on celebrating the festival, and how she maintains close connection with her brother despite the distance.

"Raksha Bandhan is incredibly special to every sister and brother, including us. Since we live so far apart, we don’t often get the chance to celebrate together in person by tying the rakhi. However, I always make sure to send the rakhi from wherever I am. That’s how we’ve been celebrating Raksha Bandhan for years now," she said.

She added: "There were times, maybe six-seven years ago, when he would come home, and we would celebrate together. But it’s been a long time since we’ve been able to do that because of our busy lives and work schedules. I really miss those moments of celebrating the festival with him."

"Despite the distance, we’re always connected at heart, and that’s what truly matters. I pray for his well-being, and he prays for mine. He’s my favorite superhero, always there for me, and I’m always there for him," concluded Devoleena.

'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya' is a heartfelt family drama about Vaishnavi (Brinda Dahal), an orphan who sees Chhathi Maiyya (Devoleena) as her mother.

The show celebrates the triumph of good over evil, emphasizing faith and devotion to Chhathi Maiyya, who guides and protects her devotees. It also stars Sara Khan, Jaya Bhattacharya, Brinda Dahal, and Aashish Dixit.

The show airs on Sun Neo.

On the personal front, Devoleena has recently announced her pregnancy, with husband Shanwaz Shaikh. Devoleena had tied the knot with her gym trainer, Shanwaz in December 2022.

