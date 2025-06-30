North Korea's Kim Jong-un meets Russian culture minister

Seoul, June 30 (IANS) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has met with Russia's Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova in Pyongyang and discussed ways to further deepen cooperation in culture and the arts, the North's state media reported on Monday.

The meeting took place on Sunday at the headquarters of the ruling party's Central Committee and was also attended by Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexandr Matsegora, reports Yonhap, quoting the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Leading a culture ministry delegation, Lyubimova arrived in Pyongyang on Saturday at the invitation of the North's culture ministry to mark the first anniversary of the countries' comprehensive strategic partnership treaty.

During the meeting, Kim appreciated the broad and in-depth exchanges and cooperation seen across various sectors since the treaty's signing, saying they have made tangible contributions to the mutual development and well-being of the two countries' peoples, the KCNA said.

Kim also noted that exchanges in culture and the arts play a great role in strengthening the foundation of the public mindsets of the two countries and firmly consolidating the ties of friendship, comradeship and mutual understanding between the two countries' peoples.

"It is important for the cultural sector to guide the relations between the two countries," the KCNA quoted him as saying. "It is necessary to further expand the exchange and cooperation in the field of culture and art to know well about each other's excellent cultural traditions and learn more."

The North Korean leader, in particular, highlighted Lyubimova's visit, accompanied by Russian art troupes, as an important opportunity to broaden the North Korean people's understanding of Russian culture, expressing "belief that the current visit would further raise the militant comradeship and feelings of friendship between the two countries."

The Russian culture minister said her visit came at a time when the "solidity and invincibility" of the North Korea-Russia friendship and solidarity are being demonstrated more clearly than ever, and bilateral cultural cooperation has reached its highest level ever, the KCNA reported.

The two also discussed future plans for bilateral cooperation and exchanges in the cultural sector, and watched performances staged by visiting Russian art troupes and North Korean artists, the news agency added.

Photos released by the KCNA showed that an image of North Korean forces deployed on the Russian side in the war against Ukraine was used as the stage's backdrop while Russian art troupes performed.

Another image showed the forces waving the North Korean and Russian national flags while North Korean artists sang.

Kim's daughter, known as Ju-ae, was seen next to him while the North Korean leader held a meeting with Lyubimova, marking her second presence at a major diplomatic event after accompanying him to an event at the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang in May.

Separately, North Korea's Culture Minister Sung Jong-gyu held a meeting with Lyubimova the previous day at the Mansudae Assembly Hall, where they discussed in-depth ways to deepen cultural cooperation and exchanges, according to the KCNA.

The two also signed an agreement on cultural cooperation between the two countries' culture ministries, effective from 2025-27.

The meetings came as Pyongyang and Moscow have deepened bilateral cooperation across various fields, including culture and the military, since the signing of the mutual defence treaty on June 19, 2024, in Pyongyang.

