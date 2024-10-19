October 19, 2024: The Punjab Government has declared this day a holiday for the district of Amritsar as it falls on Guru Ramdas Prakash Purab. Guru Ramdas was the fourth Sikh Guru. This gala remembrance event concerns the birthday anniversary of one of the most revered persons in the Sikh community.

The holiday covers all government offices, boards, corporations, and institutions of learning within the Amritsar district. Declaration under the Negotiable Instruments Act 1881, is important and legible.

It is festive in Punjab with extreme devotion because the holiday allows citizens to pay respects by participating in festivities and taking time to reflect on the teachings of Guru Ramdas, who played a very important role in forming the Sikh faith.

These celebrations hold a special place this time since Guru Ramdas's values guide the community towards a better life and an inclusive lifestyle.

The holiday is of such importance and concerns spiritual reflection for most people that it further binds the community and portrays proper respect for the respective cultural heritage.

For the people of Amritsar, or anyone visiting Amritsar, the holiday is a chance to be part of the traditional Punjab culture and feel the warmth as well as the hospitality of its people.

