Verstappen pips Russell to Sprint Qualifying pole in Austin by 0.012s

Austin, Oct 19 (IANS) Max Verstappen clinched pole position for the Sprint at the United States Grand Prix, the Dutchman having beaten Mercedes’ George Russell in Sprint Qualifying by just 0.012s.

After Russell set the benchmark by going out early on track in SQ3, the likes of Lando Norris and the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz – who had been looking strong earlier on Friday – tried to better this. All were unable to do so, but Verstappen left it late to put his Red Bull into P1.

Russell will join Verstappen on the front row, with Leclerc and Norris behind in third and fourth ahead of Sainz and the Haas of Nico Hulkenberg in fifth and sixth places.

Lewis Hamilton lines up in seventh for Mercedes, alongside Haas’s Kevin Magnussen in a solid eighth, while RB’s Yuki Tsunoda and the Williams of Franco Colapinto round out the top 10.

Sergio Perez found himself eliminated in SQ2 after his sole effort proved not to be enough to see him through, putting the Red Bull in P11. Joining him on the sixth row will be the Alpine of Pierre Gasly.

Aston Martin had a disappointing day, with Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso ending the session in 13th and 14th respectively. Behind them was Liam Lawson in 15th for RB as the New Zealander makes his return to the grid in place of Daniel Ricciardo.

There was drama in SQ1 when Oscar Piastri had his final lap time deleted due to exceeding track limits at Turn 19, dropping the McLaren driver down to P16 and putting him out of the session. Alex Albon, meanwhile, had a spin in the Williams as he approached the line, leaving him unable to improve in P18.

Also exiting in the first segment of Sprint Qualifying were Alpine’s Esteban Ocon in 17th, Valtteri Bottas in 19th and the Finn’s Kick Sauber teammate Zhou Guanyu in 20th place.

