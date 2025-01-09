What PM Modi Said to PV Sindhu: Jaishankar Reveals Untold Story at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

At the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) in Bhubaneswar, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighted the pivotal role of India’s younger generation in driving global advancements. Reflecting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s connection with the youth, Jaishankar recalled a remark by renowned Indian badminton player PV Sindhu, who shared her thoughts on why PM Modi is regarded as a youth icon. She described his attitude as transformative, noting how he inspired the nation to shift from the mindset of 'chalta hai' (it’s okay) to 'badal sakta hai' (it can change) and ultimately to 'hoga kaise nahi' (how can it not happen?).

Jaishankar emphasized that the younger generations are at the forefront of shaping key global developments. He pointed out their involvement in fields like artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, innovation, startups, and even sports like cricket and chess. He also spoke about India’s journey towards becoming a "Viksit Bharat" (developed India) during the Amrit Kaal (a period of growth and renewal). "Development is a complex task, but it becomes easier when we are confident that nothing is beyond us," he remarked.

Furthermore, Jaishankar urged the Indian diaspora to promote India as a premier tourist destination. "We regularly welcome visits from Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) journalists, and I take this opportunity to encourage you, on behalf of Prime Minister Modi, to promote India’s rich and diverse heritage and culture as a travel destination. If young Indian PIOs bring their equally young friends from abroad to explore India, it will become a lifelong habit for them," he said.

In a personal note, Jaishankar explained the departure from tradition in selecting the guest of honour for the event. Traditionally, the guest of honour is a prominent political figure, but this year, the decision was made to invite someone from the media and business sectors. "Young Indians today are achieving success in many domains, and it is important to recognize their contributions," he stated.

The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, which runs from January 8 to 10 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, celebrates the Indian diaspora’s contributions. This year’s theme is "Diaspora’s Contribution to a Viksit Bharat." Over 50 countries are participating in the event, with Prime Minister Modi scheduled to inaugurate it on January 9.