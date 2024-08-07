Watch: Congress leaders hint at Bangladesh-like protests in India

Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma has courted controversy allegedly saying the people of India are running out of patience and may soon storm the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He warned that violent anti-government demonstrations similar to those in Bangladesh could occur in India.

In the viral video, Sajjan says people of India have been watching the fast-changing political developments in the neighbouring country. They are watching on TV how the people of Bangladesh stormed the Prime Minister’s and President’s residences. They are fed up with the wrong policies of former Sheikh Hasina’s government. Remember, Narendra Modi ji, one day these people, who are currently protesting on the streets, will enter your (residence of the Prime Minister) due to your wrong policies and take over it.

Soon people will attack the PM House, capture it and thrash Narendra Modi - Congress leader Sajjan Verma After the #Bangladesh situation, these people have become desperate and unable to hide their desires. pic.twitter.com/s9BcgFgKdi — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) August 7, 2024

Meanwhile, a senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said everything may look normal in Kashmir and elsewhere and you may find something if you scratch the surface. He cautioned that violent protests happening in Bangladesh could happen here. He made these remarks while speaking at a book launch ceremony in the national capital on Wednesday.

Days after former Prime Minister Sheik Hasina was forced to resign and flee the country amid the unrest that claimed over 400 deaths since July, the Coordinators of the Anti Discrimination Student Movement said that Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus will be the chief adviser of Bangladesh's interim government.

